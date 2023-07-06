Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) marked $5.09 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.19. While Vuzix Corporation has underperformed by -1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VUZI fell by -24.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.49 to $3.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2021, Dawson James started tracking Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 68.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Vuzix Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 877.66K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VUZI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VUZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vuzix Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VUZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VUZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in VUZI has decreased by -2.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,324,576 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.75 million, following the sale of -146,739 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VUZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 73,145 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,568,674.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -59,276 position in VUZI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 73083.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.38%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $15.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VUZI holdings by 3.50% and now holds 1.08 million VUZI shares valued at $5.44 million with the added 36637.0 shares during the period. VUZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.10% at present.