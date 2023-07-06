As of Wednesday, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock closed at $37.82, down from $40.30 the previous day. While Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -6.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX rose by 199.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.25 to $12.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.90% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 14, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

One of the most important indicators of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VTYX is recording 835.54K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.03%, with a gain of 18.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.58, showing growth from the present price of $37.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VTYX has increased by 340.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,697,737 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.87 million, following the purchase of 5,176,390 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in VTYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -754,510 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,012,833.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 879,958 position in VTYX. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.44%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $81.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its VTYX holdings by 49.25% and now holds 1.92 million VTYX shares valued at $66.11 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. VTYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.70% at present.