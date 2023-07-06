DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) marked $12.34 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $12.38. While DLocal Limited has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO fell by -53.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.63 to $9.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, Barclays started tracking DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DLocal Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a gain of 1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.33, showing growth from the present price of $12.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

The Uruguay based company DLocal Limited (DLO) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DLO has decreased by -1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,892,856 shares of the stock, with a value of $173.35 million, following the sale of -242,213 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in DLO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -975,383 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,168,039.

During the first quarter, D1 Capital Partners LP added a 99,700 position in DLO. Eventide Asset Management LLC sold an additional -1.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.66%, now holding 4.46 million shares worth $51.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its DLO holdings by 58.38% and now holds 3.58 million DLO shares valued at $41.64 million with the added 1.32 million shares during the period. DLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.