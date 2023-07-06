In the current trading session, IAMGOLD Corporation’s (IAG) stock is trading at the price of $2.57, a fall of -2.66% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -22.94% less than its 52-week high of $3.34 and 179.31% better than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.98% below the high and +3.02% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IAG’s SMA-200 is $2.33.

It is also essential to consider IAG stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.49 for the last year.

How does IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.27 in simple terms.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.00 and -0.04 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.02 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.01 and also replicates -100.00% growth rate year over year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.03% of shares. A total of 232 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 69.28% of its stock and 69.31% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 51.17 million shares that make 10.64% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 138.68 million.

The securities firm Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds 33.23 million shares of IAG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.91%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 90.04 million.

An overview of IAMGOLD Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) traded 3,299,374 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.72 and price change of -0.45. With the moving average of $2.86 and a price change of -0.30, about 3,722,370 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IAG’s 100-day average volume is 4,318,561 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.72 and a price change of -0.04.