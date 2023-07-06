A share of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) closed at $22.18 per share on Wednesday, up from $21.92 day before. While Replimune Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REPL rose by 20.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.52 to $15.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REPL is registering an average volume of 577.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.11, showing growth from the present price of $22.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Replimune Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in REPL has increased by 8.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,495,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.36 million, following the purchase of 430,872 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,578,280.

During the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC subtracted a -1,019,721 position in REPL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.63%, now holding 3.2 million shares worth $60.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its REPL holdings by 96.30% and now holds 2.9 million REPL shares valued at $55.15 million with the added 1.42 million shares during the period. REPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.