Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) marked $11.07 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.22. While Dyne Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN rose by 53.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.63 to $6.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.11% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) to Strong Buy.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 548.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DYN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a gain of 7.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.57, showing growth from the present price of $11.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in DYN has increased by 2.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,990,760 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.97 million, following the purchase of 80,681 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DYN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 407,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,927,278.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DYN holdings by -0.46% and now holds 2.22 million DYN shares valued at $28.87 million with the lessened 10204.0 shares during the period. DYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.