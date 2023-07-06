The share price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) fell to $14.34 per share on Wednesday from $15.30. While Cutera Inc. has underperformed by -6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR fell by -61.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.04 to $13.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.43% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, William Blair Downgraded Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cutera Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CUTR is recording an average volume of 909.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -8.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 131.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,582,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.41 million, following the sale of -10,077 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,846,596.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 101,199 position in CUTR. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased an additional 61906.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.07%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $21.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its CUTR holdings by -16.85% and now holds 1.24 million CUTR shares valued at $20.83 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. CUTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 131.11% at present.