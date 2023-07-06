As of Wednesday, The Honest Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HNST) stock closed at $1.68, down from $1.76 the previous day. While The Honest Company Inc. has underperformed by -4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNST fell by -44.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.51 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) to Market Perform.

Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Honest Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HNST is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Honest Company Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s position in HNST has increased by 11.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,197,721 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.64 million, following the purchase of 542,023 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HNST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -216,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,896,984.

At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its HNST holdings by -25.33% and now holds 1.81 million HNST shares valued at $2.67 million with the lessened -0.62 million shares during the period. HNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.