As of Wednesday, monday.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock closed at $167.57, up from $166.82 the previous day. While monday.com Ltd. has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY rose by 54.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.00 to $73.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.48% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) to Neutral.

Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of monday.com Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNDY is recording 911.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a loss of -0.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $194.62, showing growth from the present price of $167.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze monday.com Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNDY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNDY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in MNDY has increased by 98.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,684,101 shares of the stock, with a value of $483.68 million, following the purchase of 1,332,770 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Advisers, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MNDY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -147,431 additional shares for a total stake of worth $358.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,990,297.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its MNDY holdings by 1.31% and now holds 0.68 million MNDY shares valued at $122.56 million with the added 8823.0 shares during the period. MNDY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.