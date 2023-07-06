A share of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) closed at $6.98 per share on Wednesday, up from $6.81 day before. While Central Puerto S.A. has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEPU rose by 126.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.63 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 13, 2019, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

It’s important to note that CEPU shareholders are currently getting $0.16 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CEPU is registering an average volume of 224.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 2.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.79, showing growth from the present price of $6.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CEPU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Central Puerto S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Central Puerto S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEPU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEPU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in CEPU has increased by 30.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,592,143 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.38 million, following the purchase of 368,199 additional shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CEPU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -169,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,414,986.

At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its CEPU holdings by 37.97% and now holds 0.29 million CEPU shares valued at $1.89 million with the added 79969.0 shares during the period. CEPU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.73% at present.