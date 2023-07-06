Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) marked $6.18 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $6.19. While Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR rose by 172.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.57% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 25, 2020, HSBC Securities Upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) to Hold.

Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

BBAR currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 207.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 659.17K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing decline from the present price of $6.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Shares?

The Argentina based company Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in BBAR has increased by 8.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 980,478 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.29 million, following the purchase of 80,572 additional shares during the last quarter. Andbank Wealth Management SGIIC S made another increased to its shares in BBAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 69.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 178,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 436,218.

During the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP added a 104,784 position in BBAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 91086.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.45%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $1.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BBAR holdings by 3.34% and now holds 0.28 million BBAR shares valued at $1.23 million with the added 9045.0 shares during the period. BBAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.00% at present.