As of Wednesday, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock closed at $4.80, down from $4.83 the previous day. While Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE rose by 5.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.58 to $3.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.78% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 05, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Outperform.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CLNE is recording 1.78M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a gain of 5.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.52, showing growth from the present price of $4.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CLNE has increased by 31.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,186,918 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.05 million, following the purchase of 3,613,155 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CLNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 226,911 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,369,950.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 1,435,096 position in CLNE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 47518.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 9.6 million shares worth $38.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CLNE holdings by -21.92% and now holds 7.74 million CLNE shares valued at $31.12 million with the lessened -2.17 million shares during the period. CLNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.70% at present.