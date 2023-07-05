Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) marked $57.40 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $56.73. While Lumentum Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE fell by -27.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.46 to $42.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.00% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 10, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.69M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LITE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a gain of 3.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.50, showing decline from the present price of $57.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LITE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LITE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LITE has increased by 1.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,337,551 shares of the stock, with a value of $335.26 million, following the purchase of 82,074 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LITE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -252,027 additional shares for a total stake of worth $305.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,777,437.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -67,557 position in LITE. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -1.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.96%, now holding 3.69 million shares worth $195.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its LITE holdings by 80.01% and now holds 3.32 million LITE shares valued at $175.87 million with the added 1.48 million shares during the period. LITE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.35% at present.