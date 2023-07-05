As of Monday, Genfit S.A.’s (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock closed at $3.96, up from $3.54 the previous day. While Genfit S.A. has overperformed by 11.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNFT rose by 17.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.05 to $3.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.05% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) to Buy.

Analysis of Genfit S.A. (GNFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -82.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GNFT is recording 84.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.83%, with a loss of -6.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.96, showing growth from the present price of $3.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genfit S.A. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tang Capital Management LLC’s position in GNFT has increased by 0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,214,658 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.94 million, following the purchase of 2,143 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa decreased its GNFT holdings by -2.02% and now holds 43227.0 GNFT shares valued at $0.18 million with the lessened 891.0 shares during the period. GNFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.60% at present.