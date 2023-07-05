The share price of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) rose to $38.31 per share on Monday from $37.75. While Webster Financial Corporation has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBS fell by -9.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.46 to $31.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WBS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WBS is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 4.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.27, showing growth from the present price of $38.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Webster Financial Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WBS has increased by 1.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,898,621 shares of the stock, with a value of $636.3 million, following the purchase of 324,101 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 185,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $521.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,677,196.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 707,001 position in WBS. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.83%, now holding 7.02 million shares worth $249.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its WBS holdings by 1.96% and now holds 6.28 million WBS shares valued at $223.17 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. WBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.