Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) marked $15.33 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $15.49. While Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNOX rose by 35.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.69 to $5.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.56% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 05, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NNOX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 0.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NNOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NNOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NNOX has decreased by -1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,762,966 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.15 million, following the sale of -28,813 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NNOX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.51%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its NNOX holdings by 5.94% and now holds 0.39 million NNOX shares valued at $7.01 million with the added 22100.0 shares during the period. NNOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.