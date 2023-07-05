A share of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) closed at $29.00 per share on Monday, down from $29.03 day before. While Icahn Enterprises L.P. has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IEP fell by -39.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.16 to $18.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 03, 2017, UBS Reiterated Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) to Sell.

Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

It’s important to note that IEP shareholders are currently getting $8.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IEP is registering an average volume of 2.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a gain of 8.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icahn Enterprises L.P. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Icahn Associates Holding LLC’s position in IEP has increased by 3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 311,477,660 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.03 billion, following the purchase of 11,480,036 additional shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management made another decreased to its shares in IEP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -19,462 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 427,694.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -22,074 position in IEP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1672.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.64%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $5.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its IEP holdings by 4.62% and now holds 0.25 million IEP shares valued at $5.57 million with the added 10910.0 shares during the period. IEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.90% at present.