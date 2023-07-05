Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) closed Monday at $0.38 per share, up from $0.37 a day earlier. While Astra Space Inc. has overperformed by 3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTR fell by -70.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.91 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.51% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) to Hold.

Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Astra Space Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -275.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASTR is recording an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 5.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Astra Space Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASTR has decreased by -2.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,852,149 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.19 million, following the sale of -226,519 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ASTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -22,443 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,857,507.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ASTR holdings by -0.78% and now holds 2.39 million ASTR shares valued at $0.86 million with the lessened 18774.0 shares during the period. ASTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.00% at present.