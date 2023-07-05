In Monday’s session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) marked $12.70 per share, down from $12.85 in the previous session. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -11.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.17 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 06, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Hold.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HAYW has an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 11.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $12.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

Electrical Equipment & Parts giant Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -87.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 107.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,068,597 additional shares for a total stake of worth $169.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,595,956.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,782,395 position in HAYW. Alberta Investment Management Cor sold an additional -7.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -45.25%, now holding 8.98 million shares worth $97.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its HAYW holdings by 26.38% and now holds 8.35 million HAYW shares valued at $90.73 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period. HAYW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.79% at present.