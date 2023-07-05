Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) marked $3.60 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $3.54. While Wallbox N.V. has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBX fell by -59.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.42 to $2.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Wallbox N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 705.49K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WBX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.15%, with a gain of 27.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.85, showing growth from the present price of $3.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wallbox N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in WBX has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,916,205 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.61 million, following the sale of -600 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WBX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -985,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,158,137.

During the first quarter, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. added a 55,021 position in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional 35543.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.04%, now holding 0.85 million shares worth $2.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S increased its WBX holdings by 125.89% and now holds 0.54 million WBX shares valued at $1.74 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. WBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.00% at present.