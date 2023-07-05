A share of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) closed at $27.40 per share on Monday, up from $26.01 day before. While Fiverr International Ltd. has overperformed by 5.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -20.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.66 to $24.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.01% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 30, 2023, BTIG Research Reiterated Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) to Buy.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fiverr International Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FVRR is registering an average volume of 796.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 8.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.44, showing growth from the present price of $27.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FVRR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FVRR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FVRR has increased by 2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,809,761 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.59 million, following the purchase of 66,870 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in FVRR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 529,296 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,467,066.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -3,825 position in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional 67930.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.50%, now holding 0.73 million shares worth $19.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FVRR holdings by 8.09% and now holds 0.71 million FVRR shares valued at $18.54 million with the added 53018.0 shares during the period. FVRR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.00% at present.