As of Monday, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) stock closed at $150.35, up from $149.13 the previous day. While Generac Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNRC fell by -28.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $282.62 to $86.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) to Underperform.

Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Generac Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GNRC is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 14.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.05, showing decline from the present price of $150.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generac Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) based in the USA. When comparing Generac Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNRC has decreased by -0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,726,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $732.61 million, following the sale of -17,725 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -37,573 additional shares for a total stake of worth $329.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,021,282.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -20,595 position in GNRC. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.70%, now holding 2.41 million shares worth $262.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC increased its GNRC holdings by 25.87% and now holds 1.99 million GNRC shares valued at $216.78 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. GNRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.