Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) closed Monday at $6.95 per share, up from $6.68 a day earlier. While Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOUS fell by -29.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.96 to $4.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.08% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HOUS is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 10.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.62, showing decline from the present price of $6.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOUS has increased by 0.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,171,403 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.3 million, following the purchase of 73,209 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HOUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -312,085 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,372,760.

During the first quarter, Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP subtracted a -113,700 position in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management, In purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.08%, now holding 6.75 million shares worth $40.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HOUS holdings by -5.86% and now holds 5.21 million HOUS shares valued at $31.63 million with the lessened -0.32 million shares during the period. HOUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 114.06% at present.