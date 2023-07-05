Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) closed Monday at $1.89 per share, up from $1.72 a day earlier. While Atai Life Sciences N.V. has overperformed by 9.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI fell by -48.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.96 to $1.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.23% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATAI is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a gain of 31.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.26, showing growth from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atai Life Sciences N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in ATAI has increased by 4.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,640,614 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.94 million, following the purchase of 65,228 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ATAI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.00%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its ATAI holdings by -12.51% and now holds 0.85 million ATAI shares valued at $1.53 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. ATAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.00% at present.