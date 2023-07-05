A share of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NYSE:TOON) closed at $1.88 per share on Monday, down from $1.91 day before. While Kartoon Studios Inc. has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOON fell by -75.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.40 to $1.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.86% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 914.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kartoon Studios Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOON is registering an average volume of 431.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.23%, with a loss of -43.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kartoon Studios Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TOON has increased by 2.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,432,297 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.39 million, following the purchase of 33,855 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TOON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -46,311 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 433,793.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 18,870 position in TOON. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional 3517.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.71%, now holding 0.2 million shares worth $0.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its TOON holdings by -35.15% and now holds 0.17 million TOON shares valued at $0.4 million with the lessened 91281.0 shares during the period. TOON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.50% at present.