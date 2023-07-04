NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) marked $0.43 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.44. While NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRBO fell by -97.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.85 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.64% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 15, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

In order to gain a clear picture of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 491.50K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NRBO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.17%, with a gain of 10.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRBO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRBO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRBO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 33,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18563.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,327.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -33,787 position in NRBO. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 7768.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 214.17%, now holding 11395.0 shares worth $6347.0. NRBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.30% at present.