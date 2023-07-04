In Monday’s session, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) marked $0.56 per share, up from $0.55 in the previous session. While The Oncology Institute Inc. has overperformed by 1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI fell by -88.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Oncology Institute Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOI has an average volume of 801.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.23%, with a loss of -7.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Oncology Institute Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TOI has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.14 million, following the sale of -1,982 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,360,052.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 6,937 position in TOI. Triatomic Management LP purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.56%, now holding 0.81 million shares worth $0.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TOI holdings by -46.16% and now holds 0.79 million TOI shares valued at $0.34 million with the lessened -0.68 million shares during the period. TOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.90% at present.