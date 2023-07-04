The share price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) rose to $0.67 per share on Monday from $0.67. While VivoPower International PLC has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VVPR fell by -51.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.50 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.66% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VivoPower International PLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VVPR is recording an average volume of 808.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.50%, with a gain of 10.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VivoPower International PLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VVPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VVPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Virtu Financial BD LLC’s position in VVPR has increased by 167.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $24049.0, following the purchase of 27,091 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15339.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,588.

VVPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.