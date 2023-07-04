The share price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) rose to $0.30 per share on Monday from $0.29. While TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCON fell by -85.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.33% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 16, 2021, BTIG Research Upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) to Buy.

Analysis of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)

To gain a thorough understanding of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 615.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TCON is recording an average volume of 241.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.55%, with a loss of -20.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TCON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TCON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TCON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Opaleye Management, Inc.’s position in TCON has increased by 3.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,764,508 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.75 million, following the purchase of 174,508 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TCON holdings by -0.70% and now holds 0.3 million TCON shares valued at $0.17 million with the lessened 2126.0 shares during the period. TCON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.90% at present.