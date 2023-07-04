Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) closed Monday at $1.92 per share, down from $2.03 a day earlier. While Quhuo Limited has underperformed by -5.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -51.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Quhuo Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QH is recording an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.37%, with a gain of 0.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 41,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $74570.0, following the purchase of 41,428 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its QH holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 QH shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 426.0 shares during the period. QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.