Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) marked $9.77 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.40. While Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 16.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPSI rose by 240.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.79 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 152.63% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2015, ROTH Capital Reiterated Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) to Buy.

Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 183.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PPSI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.98%, with a gain of 17.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PPSI has decreased by -13.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 142,322 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.78 million, following the sale of -23,068 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PPSI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.34%.

