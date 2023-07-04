Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) closed Monday at $0.31 per share, up from $0.29 a day earlier. While Leafly Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 5.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFLY fell by -93.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.76 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.25% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Cowen started tracking Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Leafly Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -409.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LFLY is recording an average volume of 293.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 31.06%, with a gain of 28.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leafly Holdings Inc. Shares?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Pharmaceutical Retailers market. When comparing Leafly Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,181,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.34 million, following the purchase of 1,181,558 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LFLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,061 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 870,897.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 6,084 position in LFLY. Horizons ETFs Management sold an additional 75722.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.04%, now holding 0.28 million shares worth $82106.0. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its LFLY holdings by 2.14% and now holds 0.21 million LFLY shares valued at $59837.0 with the added 4341.0 shares during the period. LFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.