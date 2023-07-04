The share price of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rose to $9.32 per share on Monday from $8.30. While Team Inc. has overperformed by 12.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TISI rose by 25.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.40 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2019, Sidoti started tracking Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Team Inc. (TISI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Team Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TISI is recording an average volume of 105.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.85%, with a gain of 41.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TISI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Team Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TISI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TISI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 174,643 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 174,643.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 100 position in TISI. Barclays Capital, Inc. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -58.27%, now holding 75000.0 shares worth $0.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TISI holdings by 0.39% and now holds 56250.0 TISI shares valued at $0.39 million with the added 216.0 shares during the period. TISI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.30% at present.