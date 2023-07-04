A share of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) closed at $1.38 per share on Monday, up from $1.35 day before. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -75.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.22% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) to Underperform.

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

It’s important to note that CURO shareholders are currently getting $0.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CURO is registering an average volume of 229.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.68%, with a gain of 1.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,900,000.

During the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC added a 27,776 position in CURO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27807.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.27%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $1.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURO holdings by -0.84% and now holds 1.16 million CURO shares valued at $1.25 million with the lessened 9862.0 shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.20% at present.