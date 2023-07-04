A share of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) closed at $7.07 per share on Monday, down from $7.39 day before. While Akoya Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -4.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKYA fell by -44.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.57 to $4.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.83% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKYA is registering an average volume of 242.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a gain of 4.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.14, showing growth from the present price of $7.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoya Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blue Water Life Science Advisors’s position in AKYA has increased by 13.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,097,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.81 million, following the purchase of 250,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in AKYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.61%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AKYA holdings by -2.00% and now holds 0.92 million AKYA shares valued at $5.17 million with the lessened 18730.0 shares during the period. AKYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.