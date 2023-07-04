A share of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) closed at $3.93 per share on Monday, down from $4.04 day before. While Inventiva S.A. has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IVA fell by -43.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.75 to $2.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.21% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 31, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Inventiva S.A. (IVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 142.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IVA is registering an average volume of 149.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -9.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.86, showing growth from the present price of $3.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inventiva S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. increased its IVA holdings by 91.67% and now holds 23000.0 IVA shares valued at $90735.0 with the added 11000.0 shares during the period. IVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.66% at present.