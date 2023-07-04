As of Monday, Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock closed at $4.99, down from $5.50 the previous day. While Generation Bio Co. has underperformed by -9.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBIO fell by -23.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.63% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)

One of the most important indicators of Generation Bio Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GBIO is recording 195.27K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.61%, with a loss of -11.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generation Bio Co. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GBIO has increased by 0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,868,708 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.04 million, following the purchase of 36,532 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GBIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 383,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,644,195.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG subtracted a -7,000 position in GBIO. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.50%, now holding 3.38 million shares worth $11.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GBIO holdings by -6.02% and now holds 3.12 million GBIO shares valued at $10.91 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. GBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.