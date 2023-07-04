As of Monday, Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock closed at $1.00, up from $0.98 the previous day. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -79.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Charge Enterprises Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRGE is recording 488.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a gain of 10.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Charge Enterprises Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arena Investors LP’s position in CRGE has increased by 61.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,602,228 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.59 million, following the purchase of 4,400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CRGE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -400,817 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,854,068.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 67,363 position in CRGE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 88186.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.51%, now holding 2.42 million shares worth $2.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CRGE holdings by 5.39% and now holds 2.17 million CRGE shares valued at $1.98 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. CRGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.30% at present.