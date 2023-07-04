As of Monday, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:AKA) stock closed at $0.44, up from $0.43 the previous day. While a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has overperformed by 2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKA fell by -84.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.23 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) to Market Perform.

Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AKA is recording 418.48K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a gain of 9.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.58, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stephens Investment Management Gr’s position in AKA has decreased by -21.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,615,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.65 million, following the sale of -430,511 additional shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AKA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -34,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,201,246.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 580,726 position in AKA. Must Asset Management Inc. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.74%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $0.3 million. AKA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.10% at present.