The share price of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) rose to $0.40 per share on Monday from $0.38. While Elys Game Technology Corp. has overperformed by 4.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELYS fell by -46.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.47 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.21% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Elys Game Technology Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -157.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ELYS is recording an average volume of 89.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.07%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elys Game Technology Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC’s position in ELYS has increased by 280.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 241,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 177,793 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in ELYS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65270.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 134,300.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 64,000 position in ELYS. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 4614.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.54%, now holding 48377.0 shares worth $23511.0. ELYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.40% at present.