The share price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) fell to $11.35 per share on Monday from $12.22. While Bright Health Group Inc. has underperformed by -7.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHG fell by -92.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $171.60 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.98% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) to Underweight.

Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BHG is recording an average volume of 249.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.22%, with a loss of -9.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BHG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bright Health Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BHG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BHG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BHG has increased by 6.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 167,983 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.56 million, following the purchase of 10,300 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BHG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BHG holdings by 2.86% and now holds 50762.0 BHG shares valued at $0.47 million with the added 1412.0 shares during the period. BHG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.20% at present.