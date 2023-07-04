A share of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) closed at $0.65 per share on Monday, up from $0.57 day before. While Volcon Inc. has overperformed by 14.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLCN fell by -64.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Volcon Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VLCN is registering an average volume of 155.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.27%, with a gain of 5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Volcon Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VLCN has increased by 0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 502,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.35 million, following the purchase of 1,381 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96595.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 139,993.

VLCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.20% at present.