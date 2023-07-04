American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) marked $6.15 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $6.26. While American Superconductor Corporation has underperformed by -1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMSC rose by 18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.58 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 03, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Superconductor Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 188.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMSC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a gain of 9.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.25, showing growth from the present price of $6.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Superconductor Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in AMSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.88%.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its AMSC holdings by -17.72% and now holds 0.84 million AMSC shares valued at $3.92 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. AMSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.