As of Monday, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) stock closed at $14.68, up from $14.26 the previous day. While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPS rose by 194.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.95 to $4.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.42% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) to Hold.

Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -229.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPS is recording 191.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.11%, with a gain of 16.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Thrivent Asset Management LLC’s position in CPS has decreased by -1.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,407,729 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.04 million, following the sale of -50,297 additional shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Managem made another decreased to its shares in CPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.20%.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CPS holdings by -0.30% and now holds 0.56 million CPS shares valued at $6.13 million with the lessened 1704.0 shares during the period. CPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.60% at present.