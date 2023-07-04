BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) closed Monday at $4.29 per share, down from $4.31 a day earlier. While BioVie Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIVI rose by 195.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.38 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.51% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BioVie Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -343.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIVI is recording an average volume of 237.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.37%, with a loss of -10.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioVie Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 348,556 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.04 million, following the purchase of 348,556 additional shares during the last quarter. swisspartners AG made another increased to its shares in BIVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 82.82%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its BIVI holdings by 737.17% and now holds 0.14 million BIVI shares valued at $0.84 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. BIVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.10% at present.