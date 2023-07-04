A share of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) closed at $0.89 per share on Monday, up from $0.87 day before. While Athersys Inc. has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHX fell by -86.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.70 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.41% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) to Neutral.

Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Athersys Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 279.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHX is registering an average volume of 124.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.67%, with a gain of 13.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athersys Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Vahanian & Associates Financial P’s position in ATHX has increased by 63.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 818,350 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.77 million, following the purchase of 316,660 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ATHX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,799 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 451,517.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 49,879 position in ATHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 10900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.91%, now holding 89036.0 shares worth $83694.0. ATHX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.40% at present.