As of Monday, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AZ) stock closed at $2.48, down from $2.53 the previous day. While A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZ fell by -14.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.00 to $0.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.43% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) recommending Buy.

Analysis of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 228.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -303.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AZ is recording 124.83K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.69%, with a loss of -1.98% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

