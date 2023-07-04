Within its last year performance, WINT fell by -94.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.00 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.60% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 26, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -262.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WINT is recording an average volume of 963.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WINT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WINT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WINT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Envestnet Asset Management, Inc.’s position in WINT has increased by 97.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,245 shares of the stock, with a value of $5434.0, following the purchase of 2,099 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4788.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,741.

At the end of the first quarter, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its WINT holdings by 80.00% and now holds 360.0 WINT shares valued at $461.0 with the added 160.0 shares during the period. WINT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.40% at present.