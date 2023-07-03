As of Friday, SES AI Corporation’s (NYSE:SES) stock closed at $2.44, up from $2.41 the previous day. While SES AI Corporation has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SES fell by -44.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.17% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) to Underperform.

Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

One of the most important indicators of SES AI Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SES is recording 1.22M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.53%, with a gain of 22.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SES AI Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 92,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,230,830.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 390,529 position in SES. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 14214.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 2.87 million shares worth $4.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Koch Industries, Inc. decreased its SES holdings by -53.15% and now holds 2.34 million SES shares valued at $3.54 million with the lessened -2.66 million shares during the period. SES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.80% at present.