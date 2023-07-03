Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) marked $0.60 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.59. While Nuvve Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVVE fell by -87.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.85 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.41% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nuvve Holding Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 730.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVVE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.36%, with a gain of 16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nuvve Holding Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management In’s position in NVVE has decreased by -10.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 740,487 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.39 million, following the sale of -86,975 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in NVVE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -9,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 729,478.

NVVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.50% at present.